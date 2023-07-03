iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,501. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

