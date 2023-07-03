iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lessened by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,895 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $73,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $161.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

