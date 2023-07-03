iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 272,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 175,427 shares.The stock last traded at $75.12 and had previously closed at $74.61.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

