iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $252.46

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $252.46 and last traded at $252.11, with a volume of 63852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.82.
The firm has a market cap of $894.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
