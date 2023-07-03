Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 87.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 952,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the last quarter.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

