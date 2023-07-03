Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Janus International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 998,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.