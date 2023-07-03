Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Jadestone Energy Price Performance

JSE stock remained flat at GBX 35 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday. 307,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £189.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,741.45 and a beta of 1.78. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($99,682.14). In other news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £78,400 ($99,682.14). Also, insider David Loren Neuhauser acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,572.79). In the last three months, insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,000. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

