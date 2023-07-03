Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYFree Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.8547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

