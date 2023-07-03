Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Bank of America upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Shares of JRONY opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.