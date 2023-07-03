Jet Protocol Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $143,359.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,315.73 or 0.99809131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00850952 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $143,643.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

