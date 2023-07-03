Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 8.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.14. 4,279,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 5,054,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,975.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,975.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,967,539 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,389. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.