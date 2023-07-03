John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $84,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $757.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.58. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

