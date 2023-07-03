John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.