Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.75 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $6,233.37 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,030.87 or 0.99969187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0178763 USD and is down -13.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,002.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

