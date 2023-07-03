Joystick Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,074.92 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $6,074.92 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014453 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,647.61 or 0.99992049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0178763 USD and is down -13.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,002.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

