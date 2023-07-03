JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $50.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Metropolitan Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of MCB opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.
Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 255,585 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 202,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 294,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 117,163 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 104,836 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
