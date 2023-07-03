JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $46.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.92.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.