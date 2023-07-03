JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $12.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.