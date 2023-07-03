JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $34.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.55.

ZION opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,590. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

