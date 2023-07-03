JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,917. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

