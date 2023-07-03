JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCPI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $245,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPI traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,071 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1539 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Featured Articles

