JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %
JSGI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 314 ($3.99). 22,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.05. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 303 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 353 ($4.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.16 million, a P/E ratio of -153.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile
