JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trading Up 0.6 %

JSGI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 314 ($3.99). 22,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 314.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.05. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 303 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 353 ($4.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £171.16 million, a P/E ratio of -153.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.