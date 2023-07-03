JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is LVZ Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 6.1% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $41,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after purchasing an additional 214,307 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 371,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

