Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $15.05

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $15.63. Kanzhun shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 175,096 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZ. Barclays upgraded Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.