Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $11,545,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $357.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

