Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 4,792 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.16. 64,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.