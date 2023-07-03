Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after buying an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 736,517 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,650,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,516,000 after buying an additional 680,167 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. 8,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

