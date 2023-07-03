Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $23.90 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $202.79. 21,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,767. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

