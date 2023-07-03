Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,032,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 531,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 56,379 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,006. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $608.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

