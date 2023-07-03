Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $18.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $790.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,831. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $815.64. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $767.91 and its 200-day moving average is $698.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 over the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.