Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $40,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.16. 1,247,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

