Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJAN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $3,605,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 201,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,339,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BJAN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,328 shares. The company has a market cap of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

