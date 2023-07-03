Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,510 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.