Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,660. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

