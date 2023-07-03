Kaye Capital Management Purchases 11,213 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Kaye Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises 5.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYK traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.20. 21,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,937. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $178.51 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.