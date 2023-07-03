Kaye Capital Management Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Tesla comprises 0.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Trading Up 6.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.02. 84,337,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,350,781. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $881.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

