Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN remained flat at $8.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 396,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,406. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

