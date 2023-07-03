Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises 1.8% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. 487,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.