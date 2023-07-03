Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.30. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 349,939 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

