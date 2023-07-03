Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,846. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

