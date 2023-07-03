Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,490,000 after buying an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,099,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after buying an additional 2,527,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after buying an additional 2,212,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.90. 9,404,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.