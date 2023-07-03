KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

KONE Oyj Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.13. 24,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Featured Articles

