Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

Shares of KNCAY stock remained flat at $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($3.25). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.