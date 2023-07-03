Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

