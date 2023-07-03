Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.02. 84,337,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,350,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $881.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.



