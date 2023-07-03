Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Data I/O by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 258,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,913. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

