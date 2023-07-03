Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Infinera worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

In other news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

