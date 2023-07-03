Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 172,200 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 1.18% of Unisys worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,758,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 433,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 28.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,047,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 71,516 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Unisys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,877,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unisys news, Director Matthew J. Desch acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unisys stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

