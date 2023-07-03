Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 632 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.83. 61,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,586. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.