Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,644 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,122,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.32. 46,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.