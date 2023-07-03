Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 69 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $506.22. 138,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $517.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

